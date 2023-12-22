Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

France grounds flight with Indian passengers on human trafficking suspicion

Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement

human trafficking, woman, women, gender, violence, rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, abduction

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said on Friday.
Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It said an anonymous tip signalled that the flight, operated by Romania-based charter company Legend Airlines, was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. It was grounded Thursday after it stopped for refuelling in the city of Vatry east of Paris.
The passengers initially remained in the A340 plane but were then transferred into the main hall of the small Vatry airport, where cots were set up for them to stay overnight, the administration for the Marne region said.
Investigators from a specialised French organised crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.
Legend Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

NIA conducts raids in human trafficking cases, Myanmar national detained

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

UP, Bihar, AP top states in child trafficking; Delhi records rise: Study

UK recession might be under way after economy shrinks in Q3: Report

US aims tougher sanctions at banks in new bid to hurt Putin: Report

Dollar's share in global central bank reserves declines, IMF data shows

US new home sales fall to one-year low in Nov, decline 'likely temporary'

Tape reveals Trump pressured officials not to certify 2020 vote: Report

Topics : human trafficking France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon