France to provide Mirage fighter jets to fend off Russian attacks: Macron

France will also start training Ukrainian pilots, Macron said

AP Kharkiv (Ukraine)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France will provide Ukraine with its Mirage combat aircraft to be able to defend their country against Russian aggression.
Macron said in an interview with French public broadcaster that he will announce on Friday a new cooperation" with Ukraine and the sale of Mirage 2005, the French-made combat aircraft which will allow Ukraine to protect its soil, its airspace against Russian attacks.
France will also start training Ukrainian pilots, Macron said. He reiterated that Ukraine should be allowed to use weapons provided by its Western allies to target Russian military targets and neutralise the points from which (the country) is being attacked.

Topics : Emmanuel Macron Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia France Mirage 2000

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

