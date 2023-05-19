G7 tightens Russia sanctions, looks to cut China trade reliance

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders, who will be joined this weekend by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, vowed to restrict any exports to Russia that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine.

Leaders of the world’s richest democracies agreed on Friday to stiffen sanctions against Russia, while a draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China.