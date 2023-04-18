close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Garment factories in Bangladesh at increased fire risk as temperatures soar

A severe heat wave, with temperatures touching 42 degrees Celsius, is sweeping parts of Bangladesh and is likely to continue, according to the Met Office

Bloomberg
Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Arun Devnath

Bangladesh’s garment factories, a key source of foreign exchange for the South Asian nation, face the heightened risk of fires as summer temperatures soar, an industry lobby group warned.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the main industry body in the world’s No. 2 exporter after China, issued 11 instructions to its 4,500 members over the weekend. These include powering off all machinery at night, including lights, fans, electric irons and boilers. Factories were asked to keep the entry and exits free for movement and ensure all gates and passages are open during working hours.

“As garment factories use machinery and electric tools, there are risks of fire. Cautionary measures can avert disasters and save lives,” the association’s president Faruque Hassan said in a letter. The body also called for factory owners to establish security cameras on the premises to prevent any act of sabotage. 
Fires engulfed thousands of shops at two markets in the capital Dhaka over the last two weeks. A severe heat wave, with temperatures touching 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit), is sweeping parts of Bangladesh and is likely to continue, according to the Met Office.

Similar higher than usual summer temperatures are also forecast across many parts of neighboring India through June.
The garment industry contributes about 10% to Bangladesh’s GDP and employs more than 4 million people. It also accounts for more than 80% of the country’s exports and supplies products to global chains, including H&M, Adidas, Wal-Mart Inc. and GAP. 

Also Read

The Ukraine war's shockwaves are hurting Bangladesh's apparel industry

India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister

India-Australia trade pact to help boost garment exports, says AEPC

Supported by PLI, export of electronic products overtake garment exports

Massive fire erupts at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market in Dhaka

Freedom of speech not 'freedom of reach', Twitter to restrict visibility

Bank of America profit rises as it cashes in on higher interest rates

Nepal can attain economic prosperity by exploiting hydropower potential: PM

G7 FMs vow to address global challenges through collective action

G7 ministers in Japan reiterate cooperation with India in Indo-Pacific


The safety hazards faced by the country’s garment factory workers were laid bare when a commercial building called Rana Plaza collapsed in 2013 killing 1,133 workers and injuring thousands more. Since then Bangladesh has put in place new workplace safety regulations.
However, most factories have minimal cooling in place for workers on the floor. Most are cooled by ceiling fans and air-conditioning is rare.

“While Bangladesh has progressed significantly in fire and factory safety since the Rana Plaza disaster, the country is way behind in occupational health,” said Babul Akhter, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation. “Factories are not adequately equipped to keep indoor temperatures low on hot summer days.” 
The fire hazard warning comes as high commodity costs, stoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, have increased Bangladesh’s import bill and widened its trade deficit. This in turn has weakened the local currency and hurt its foreign exchange reserves. 

The market fires prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to order an investigation into whether the main opposition group, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and its Islamist ally were behind the incidents. 
The BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir blamed the government and alleged it was using the incidents to “divert people’s attention from Bangladesh’s real problems,” such as the soaring cost of living.  
Topics : Bangladesh | fire | Summer | Dhaka

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon