close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Supported by PLI, export of electronic products overtake garment exports

Data released by the commerce department estimates that the exports of electronic products may have increased over 50 per cent in the financial year 2022-2023 to $23.6 billion

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The export of electronic products from India has overtaken ready-made garment exports, The Times of India (ToI) has reported. The development assumes significance because garment exports have traditionally been the centrepiece of Indian exports.
The shift to the export of electronic products comes on the heels of a substantial increase in the export of mobile phones. Data released by the commerce department estimates that the exports of electronic products may have increased over 50 per cent in the financial year 2022-2023 to $23.6 billion. The export of ready-made garments increased only by over 1 per cent last fiscal year and stood at $16.3 billion.

The report added that electronic goods were the sixth-biggest item in the basket, which was slightly lower than the $25.4 billion for drugs and pharmaceuticals. Notably, India is the world's major manufacturer and exporter of generic medicines.
Estimates say that a total of over $11 billion worth of mobile phones were exported last fiscal year, the newspaper reported.

Electronic exports have especially gone up in recent years, thanks to the government's push towards manufacturing more mobile phones in India. This manufacturing includes marquee devices like Apple's iPhones.
However, India remains a net importer of goods. In other words, India imports more than it exports. The only silver lining is the fact that the gap between imports and exports is reducing.

Also Read

The Ukraine war's shockwaves are hurting Bangladesh's apparel industry

Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade

Giving a thrust: Exports to account for 48% of nine PLI schemes

Nokia, Samsung, Tejas Networks among 42 firms approved for PLI scheme

Govt clears Rs 357 cr for Foxconn under PLI scheme for phone manufacturing

PLI for smartphone manufacturing: Foxconn, Wistron, Dixon lead the pack

Rising mercury powers electricity demand to April record of 202 Gw

Credai, Indian Green Building Council to erect 4,000 projects by 2030

Decoding the name game of service charge added in a restaurant bill

Excise revenue increases 13% to Rs 41,252 crore in Uttar Pradesh


India's energy bills still dominate the country's imports. Petroleum shipments stood at $210 million during 2022–23. Coal and petroleum accounted for around 36 per cent of India's total import bill of $714 billion. This is up from last year's energy imports, which were 31 per cent of the total imports.
Topics : PLI scheme | garment manufacturing | Ready-made garment exports | Trade exports | Electronics industry | BS Web Reports | exports imports

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon