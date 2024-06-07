Business Standard
Germany looking into buying 8 additional Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets

The jets are equipped with advanced sensors and other gear, and nearly impossible to track with radar

The first eight F-35s are scheduled for delivery in 2026, said Lockheed Martin. (Representative photo)

The first eight F-35s are scheduled for delivery in 2026, said Lockheed Martin. (Representative photo)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

BERLIN: Germany is looking into buying eight additional F-35 fighter jets made by US defence giant Lockheed Martin, a military source said on Friday, on top of the 35 jets it has ordered.
 
Berlin is looking at the costs of such a purchase, the source said, with the stealthy aircraft seen as the most advanced fighter jet.
In 2022, Germany decided to order 35 F-35s including missiles and other weapons for around $10.89 billion.
 
The jets are equipped with advanced sensors and other gear, and Lockheed says it is nearly impossible to track them with radar.
 
The aircraft will replace the aging Tornado, the only German jet capable of carrying US nuclear bombs stored in Germany.
 
The German air force has been flying the Tornado since the 1980s, and Berlin has plans to phase it out between 2025 and
2030.
 
The F-35 will be stationed at an air base near the western German town of Buechel from 2027 and could also carry US nuclear weapons.
 
The first eight F-35s are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and will be based in the US for pilot training.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

