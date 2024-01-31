Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Movie's collections continue to shrink

Fighter box office collection continues to shrink after doing spectacular business at the box office on its opening weekend. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter movie released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

On Day 6 of its release, the movie minted the lowest number Rs 7.5 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This week wasn't good for the movie collection as the movie earned in single digits on Monday witnessing the biggest drop of 72.41 per cent and collected only 8 crore. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7 As per Sacnilk, the day isn't going to witness a rise, even expecting a further decline. The movie so far has minted around Rs 2.74 crore today.

The movie leveraged the benefits of the long weekend as it was released ahead of Republic Day and collected Rs 22.5 crore on its opening day. The movie had the highest collection on Day 2, earning around 39.5 crore. On day 3, the movie declined by 30.38 per cent and collected Rs 27.5 crore, then 29 crore on Day 4 (Sunday).

However, after doing a decent collection at the box office on opening weekend, the movie failed to earn double digits.

Siddharth Anand's directorial movie comparatively performed better overseas than in India after the weekend.





The total box office collection of Fighter is around Rs 134 crore net in India and Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Fighter OTT release date

As of now, there is no official update on the Fighter movie OTT release date.

About Fighter movie

Fighter is an action-packed Hindi-language movie released in theatres on January 25, 2024. The movie was directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier directed movies, like Pathaan and War. Fighter is produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. As per reports, the movie is the first instalment of a planned aerial action franchise. The movie was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on September 30, 2023, but was delayed due to some production work. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 250 crore.