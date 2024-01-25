Fighter box office collection Day 1: Hrithik's movie expects to earn 25 cr

One of the most anticipated movies, Fighter, is finally released in theatres on January 25. So far, the movie looks good at the box office and has managed to garner significant viewer attention.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter movie has done well on its opening day, and a long weekend is awaited, so there are high chances that the movie will perform well in its first weekend.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to collect Rs 25 crore on its opening day. This number is definitely going up in the coming days as there is a long weekend due to Republic Day.

The Siddharth Anand directorial movie is anticipated to be the first blockbuster of 2024. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also believes that the movie will do well since it is being released ahead of Republic Day, and the theme of the movie is also patriotic. Taran Adarsh even expected it to collect Rs 35+ crore on Day 1, believing that it is the pre-Republic Day release. He believes that the number is going to be even higher on Republic Day when it can earn up to Rs 45 crore.

Fighter is an action thriller movie which is released in theatres on January 25, 2024. It was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie is about top Indian air force aviators who come together to face a massive danger to form Air Dragon.

The action-thriller movie is banned in Gulf countries except UAE and the movie failed to get approval from the Gulf censor boards. The movie features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 250 crore, and its running time is around 166 minutes.