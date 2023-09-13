Global debt fell as share of GDP in 2022, may resume rising trend: IMF

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the global debt as a share of economic output fell significantly in 2022 for the second year in a row, but the decline may be ending as a post-Covid growth surge fades.



The IMF said in an update to its Global Debt Database that the world's total debt to-GDP ratio fell last year to 238 per cent from 248 per cent in 2021 and 258 per cent in 2020.



But the decline for the past two years, driven by strong growth and stronger-than-expected inflation, has recouped only about two thirds of the Covid-induced spike in global debt. The ratio remains well above the 2019 level of 238 per cent of GDP.



China has played a central role in increasing global debt in recent decades as borrowing outpaced economic growth, and its debt burden has defied the moderating trend, growing to 272 per cent of GDP in 2022 from 265 per cent in 2021.



Those levels are similar to the United States, which saw its total debt-to-GDP ratio fall to 274 per cent in 2022 from 284 per cent in 2021, according to the IMF report.



The world has been on a debt "rollercoaster" for three years, but debt is likely to rise again over the medium-term, and the IMF urged governments to adopt strategies to help reduce debt vulnerabilities -- both in public debt, household debt and non-financial corporate debt.



Also Read Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's A tall order reaching $5 trn GDP a year ahead of IMF's FY27 projection IMF raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.1% US CPI gauge accelerates 1st time in 6 months, making room for fed hike Probe launched after on US cop over laughing on Indian student's death China flags security problems with iPhones while not barring purchases OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA Kim's meeting with Putin at spaceport may hint at space, weapons ambitions

"The rebound of real GDP growth is fading. Inflation is projected to stabilize at a low level over the medium term," the IMF said. "If global debt resumes its rising rend going forward, the debt rollercoaster since the pandemic will look nothing more than a temporary deviation around its long-term rising trend."