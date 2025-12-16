Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Global shadow banking assets cross $250 trn as watchdog warns on data

Global shadow banking assets cross $250 trn as watchdog warns on data

Within non banks, the fastest growth was in trust companies, hedge funds, money market funds and other investment funds, which all posted double digit rates of growth

fsb, bank of engl

Banking sector assets, meanwhile, grew 4.7 per cent according to the FSB, which convenes finance officials from 24 jurisdictions | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Laura Noonan
 
Global assets in the sprawling shadow banking sector have crossed the $250 trillion mark for the first time, new data from the Financial Stability Board shows, fueling fears of mounting systemic risks from less regulated corners of the financial sector.   
The FSB’s annual global financial monitor shows non bank financial institutions — a group that spans hedge funds, insurers, investment funds and others — had a record $256.8 trillion of assets at the end of 2024, up 9.4 per cent year-on-year. The group now accounts for 51 per cent of total financial assets, similar to its pre-pandemic share.
 
 
Within non banks, the fastest growth was in trust companies, hedge funds, money market funds and other investment funds, which all posted double digit rates of growth. Banking sector assets, meanwhile, grew 4.7 per cent according to the FSB, which convenes finance officials from 24 jurisdictions.
 
FSB chair and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has previously called out the risks in non banks and said understanding their evolution would be an “important focus” as global watchdogs assess the resilience of the financial system.

Also Read

Banks, Bank

Banks asked to offer basic services to customers at all branchespremium

Bank

Banks step up borrowing via CDs amid deposit tightness; raise ₹77,875 crpremium

Rishi Gupta

Fino Payments Bank will adopt a cautious approach to lending: MD & CEOpremium

Banks

Banks cut loan rates for retail segments after RBI's 25-bps repo cut

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to maintain ample banking liquidity without targeting surplus levels

 
The FSB lamented the lack of data around the growth of the multi trillion dollar private credit industry, an area that regulators are keenly scrutinizing for signs of weakness amid warnings of vulnerabilities from bank bosses including JPMorgan Chase head Jamie Dimon and UBS chair Colm Kelleher.
 
Officials said they attempted to compile information on eight major jurisdictions — Canada, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland and Hong Kong — but found significant gaps in the data available. Those jurisdictions reported just $0.5 trillion of private credit activity, which the FSB said was “much lower than other estimates calculated with commercial data.” 
 
The report said “not all participating jurisdictions were able to provide data.” Some only provided data on part of the industry, such as by only collecting information on private credit funds and not on lending by insurers. 
 
The FSB staff also noted the absence of a standard global definition for private credit and finance which “rendered it difficult to identify private credit entities in statistical and regulatory reports” The FSB’s 2026 work programme includes addressing data gaps in private credit.

More From This Section

Ford

Ford to take $19.5 bn hit as it scales back EV push, shifts to hybrids

ship, boat, vessel

US military strikes on 3 boats in eastern Pacific Ocean, kill eight people

A member of the Jewish community stands at a floral memorial in honour of the victims of the mass shooting targeting a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, at Bondi Beach | REUTERS

Bondi Beach mass shooting inspired by Islamic State: Australian police

Bangladesh Protest

US Embassy warns of possible violence in Bangladesh ahead of Feb 2026 polls

Slop

Merriam-Webster's 2025 Word of the Year is 'slop': Here's what it means

Topics : shadow banking shadow economy Banking sector financial sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon