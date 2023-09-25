close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Goldman Sachs splits with regulators on risk that basis trade poses

The cash-futures basis trade by some measures is as big as it was in 2019 and early 2020, when the onset of the pandemic sparked a rush for the exits that required a bailout by the Fed

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Edward Bolingbroke


Growth in the Treasury bond basis trade is less likely to de-stabilize the financial system than it has in the past, according to interest-rate strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
That’s in contrast with regulators including the Federal Reserve and the Bank for International Settlements, which have been sounding alarms. The cash-futures basis trade by some measures is as big as it was in 2019 and early 2020, when the onset of the pandemic sparked a rush for the exits that required a bailout by the Fed. The leveraged trade involves capturing small price differences between Treasury futures and deliverable securities.

While leveraged funds’ exposure to the basis trade in dollar terms is near record levels, the amount of leverage in the system “is materially lower than it was” in 2019-2020 because of increased margin requirements on futures and lower prices as bonds have sold off, Goldman strategists led by Praveen Korapaty say in a Sept. 22 report.

“Although the buildup in basis positions bears watching, it does not appear particularly concerning to us at the moment,” Korapaty’s team writes. “We do not think the trade poses a major risk to Treasury markets in the near term.”

The latest weekly positioning data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows asset managers had a near-record net long position in interest-rate futures, while leveraged funds had a near-record net short.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Goldman Sachs' biggest office beyond New York attests to India's rise

Merck's Covid medicine linked to virus mutation patterns, says study

Getty Images working with Nvidia to debut its own AI image generator

Canada updates travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic tension

Airbus appoints sales chief Scherer as head of core planemaking biz

EU calls for balanced trade with China, warns Ukraine could divide them


Treasury and SOFR Futures Positioning | How investors stand overall in terms of 10-year future equivalents

Rapid growth in the supply of cash Treasury securities is fueling growth in the basis trade because many asset managers prefer to use more-liquid futures contracts for risk management. That tends to drive up the value of futures relative to cash in a way that encourages growth in the basis trade, the Goldman strategists write. 

It’s “the result of structural mismatches between the form in which duration is supplied versus the format in which it is desired, and is unlikely to be eliminated.”

Fed researchers in August said regarding basis trades that “sustained large exposures by hedge funds present a financial stability vulnerability.” A BIS report published last week discussed the potential for liquidations and increased margin requirements to spiral.

The Goldman strategists say that with lower leverage levels, margin increases “will mean the magnitude of unwinds that are triggered will likely be smaller” and “simply mean a wider basis.”

Chart

Topics : Goldman Sachs US 10-year Treasury yield Bonds bond market

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon