Canada updates travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic tension

In light of recent events, Canada has amended its travel advice for its residents in India, advising them to "stay vigilant and exercise caution" due to calls for protests and some "negative sentiment" toward Canada on social media.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made sensational claims about the "potential" participation of Indian agents in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia, tensions between India and Canada erupted. In 2020, India deemed Nijjar to be a terrorist.