Google Doodle celebrates Ghana's 67th Independence Day, know details below

Ghana, the second most populous country in West Africa, is marking its 67th Independence Day today. The Republic of Ghana got its independence on March 6, 1957, from the United Kingdom. Today, Google Doodle is also celebrating Ghana's Independence Day depicting the country's national flag with 'Google' written at the bottom. The visibility of Doodle spans the region of Ghana located in Africa.

Ghana History

Ghana gained independence in 1957 and it is the first sub-Saharan African country to get independence from European colonial rule. This is the day marking the declaration of Ghanaian independence from colonial rule.

Kwame Nkrumah was the first prime minister of Ghana who ran his government from 1957 to 1960. Ghana, formerly known as the Gold Coast, is a resource-rich country with an abundant endowment of mineral and forest resources.

Ghana celebrations

A national holiday is observed every year on March 6. On this day, schools and businesses remain shut. Citizens of the country celebrate the day with parades and carnivals and the national flag can be found waving in the whole nation.

The tricolour flag has three colours – red, yellow and green, with a black star in the middle representing independence, wealth and the country's forest and farms. The country celebrates its independence with highlife music in the air as children and military members parade through Ghana's major cities. Families prepare traditional dishes such as 'waakye', which is a combination of rice and beans, or 'jollof rice', which is a combination of rice with peppers and tomatoes.

About Ghana

The official name of Ghana is the Republic of Ghana and it is a country in West Africa. The country shares boundaries with Burkina Faso in the north, Ivory Coast in the west, and Togo in the east. The area of Ghana spans 239,567 km square. The population of the country is 32 million, making it the second-most populous country in West Africa.