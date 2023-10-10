Hamas terror group holding up to 150 hostages in Gaza: UN envoy Gilad Erdan

As the Israel Hamas conflict enters the fourth day, Israeli authorities highlighted that up to 150 hostages are being held in Gaza as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said, CNN reported.

Speaking to CNN, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan on late Monday said that their situation would not "prevent us from doing what we need to do in order to secure the future of Israel."

He further said that the authorities hope these hostages return to their homes safely, according to CNN.

"We have an unprecedented number of hostages," Erdan said, estimating the number was between 100 and 150," he said.

Erdan further said that he expects all international organisations to focus on these hostages.

"We expect the Red Cross, we expect all international organizations to focus on these hostages and how they are treated and that they receive treatment according to international law, but it's not going to stop us, prevent us from doing what we need to do in order to secure the future of Israel, "he added, reported CNN.

Earlier as per a report in the Times of Israel, Hamas had threatened that the civilian hostages would be executed and the killing broadcast if Israel kept on targeting people in Gaza without warning.

Israeli envoy Erdan added, "We cannot restore security for the citizens of Israel if Hamas continues with its military build-up."

As Hamas continues to attack Israel on the fourth day, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured.

In another development, the Israeli military has also deployed troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon.

According to the Israel Air force over the last few hours, IAF fighter jets have been striking numerous terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Overnight, dozens of Israeli fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis. Rimal and Khan Yunis are used as terror hubs for the Hamas, and a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed there.

Among the targets, IAF fighter jets struck Islamic Jihad terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, a Hamas weapons storage site-located inside a mosque, and operational terror infrastructure used by Hamas terror operatives.

Moreover, the fighter jets struck an operational residence belonging to a Hamas operative in the Anti-Tank Missiles Division, along with infrastructure used by one of the Hamas's senior officials, and an additional operational asset used by Hamas terror operatives located inside a multi-story building in Al-Forqan.

The fighter jets also struck a Hamas operational command centre located inside a mosque, a command centre used by the Hamas-Anti-Tank Missile Division operatives, and two additional operational residences.