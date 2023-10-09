Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the longest-running in history, with tensions simmering for decades and intermittently escalating into armed clashes that have killed thousands on both sides.

It has now exploded into a fresh, all-out war, with the Palestinian Islamist organisation Hamas launching its biggest assault on Israel in years early on Saturday.

Militants fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sent fighters across the border, storming a festival near Kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza Strip, killing and kidnapping revellers.

Israel said it was on a war footing and launched its own strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, with Israeli media reporting gun fights between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in southern Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take 'mighty vengeance for this black day' as warplanes launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

Looking back on what led to this point, here's a timeline of the moments of the world's most acrimonious conflict.

First Arab-Israeli war (1948-49)

The Declaration of the Establishment of Israel, issued on May 14, 1948, declared Israel an independent state.

Immediately after, five Arab nations attacked territory of the former Palestinian mandate.

Thousands of people were killed on both sides until an armistice agreement was reached in 1949.

Six-day war (June 5-10, 1967)

Almost 20 years after the armistice, conflict erupted once more as relations between Israel and its Arab neighbours worsened.

By the end of the less than week-long conflict, Israel had taken the Jordanian-annexed West Bank and Egyptian-occupied Gaza Strip, Golan Heights, and Sinai Peninsula.

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza Strip (2005)

Israeli forces withdrew unilaterally from Gaza 38 years after conquering it from Egypt during the Middle East war.

They evicted about 10,000 Israeli settlers, abandoned settlements, and relocated them.

They also turned the enclave over to the Palestinian Authority.

Meanwhile, the Disengagement Plan, proposed by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, caused significant political turmoil in Israel.

Hamas wins elections in Palestine (January 25, 2006)

The Islamist group Hamas secured a majority of seats in a Palestinian legislative election.

Israel and the US cut off funding to Palestinians as Hamas refused to renounce violence and recognise Israel.

Hamas militants capture Israeli (June 25, 2006)

Hamas militants abducted Israeli army conscript Gilad Shali during a cross-border raid from Gaza, prompting Israeli air strikes and incursions.

Shalit was eventually freed in a prisoner exchange more than five years later.

Hamas takeover Gaza (June 14, 2007)

During a brief civil war, Hamas seized control of Gaza, ousting Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank.

Israel launches offensive in Gaza ( December 27, 2008)

Israel launched a 22-day military incursion in Gaza after Palestinians fired rockets at the southern Israeli town of Sderot.

About 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were reported killed before a ceasefire was agreed.

Israel kills Hamas military leader (November 14, 2012)

Israel killed Hamas's military chief of staff, Ahmad Jabari and his bodyguard, Mohammed al-Hams.

Eight days of Palestinian militant rocket fire and Israeli air strikes followed.

Seven-week war (July-August, 2014)

The kidnapping and execution of three Israeli teens by Hamas sparked a seven-week war.

More than 2,100 Palestinians were reported killed in Gaza, with 73 Israelis, 67 of whom were military personnel, also slain.

Bloodshed during Palestinian protests in Gaza (March 2018)

Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinian protesters, claiming they were attempting to keep them at bay as the Palestinians demonstrated at the fence between Israel and Gaza.

According to reports, more than 170 Palestinians were killed in several months of protests, prompting fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces.

Palestinians killed in clashes with IDF (May 2021)

After weeks of tensions during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinians were injured in skirmishes with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem, Islam's third holiest site.

After demanding that Israel withdraw its security forces from the compound, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

Israel retaliated with air strikes on Gaza. Fighting lasted 11 days, killing at least 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.

Israel air strikes (August 2022)

At least 44 people, including 15 children, were killed in three days of bloodshed that began with Israeli air strikes on a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

Israel said the strikes were a pre-emptive operation against an impending onslaught by the Iranian-backed militant movement, targeting commanders and arms depots.

In retaliation, Islamic Jihad fired over 1,000 rockets towards Israel. However, the Iron Dome air defence system of Israel prevented any serious damage or casualties.

Jihadists in Gaza fire rockets at Israel (January 2023)

After Israeli troops attacked a refugee camp and killed seven Palestinian gunmen and two civilians, Islamic Jihad in Gaza launched two rockets towards Israel.

The rockets set off alarms in Israeli settlements near the border. However, it caused no casualties. Israel retaliated by bombing Gaza.

Hamas launches major assault on Israel (October 2023)

The militant group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years from the Gaza Strip, with a surprise assault combining gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets. Islamic Jihad fighters joined the attack.

Israel's military declared war on Hamas, saying it had carried out strikes targeting Hamas in Gaza and had called up reservists.

More Israelis have died in the conflict so far than in the previous 15 years of hostilities. Hundreds of civilians have also lost their lives on both sides.