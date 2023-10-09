Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

The attacks from the Hamas on Saturday on Israel came as a surprise despite the ongoing tensions between Gaza and Israel. As the tensions escalate, here is a closer look at the Gaza Strip, its history, relevance, and tensions with its neighbouring countries, Egypt and Israel.

What is the Gaza strip?

The Gaza Strip or Gaza, is one of the two Palestinian territories, the other being the West Bank. The territory is located along the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Sinai Peninsula and between Israel and Egypt. The Gaza Strip is 41 km long and 10 km wide, measuring 363 square km. Home to approximately 2.3 million people, Gaza is one of the most densely populated regions globally.

Significance of Gaza

History of conflict in Gaza

Gaza has been no stranger to conflict, having been under the rule of various empires. When the Ottoman Empire's reign ended after World War I, the Gaza area became part of the League of Nations mandate of Palestine under British rule.

Following the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948, Egyptian forces entered Gaza, and it became part of Egypt. In the Six-Day War of June 1967, Israel took control of the Gaza Strip, occupying it for the next 25 years. Following the Oslo Accords in 1994, Israel transferred governance of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority (PA). However, tensions persisted, leading to violent uprisings such as the Intifada.

Palestinian Authority (PA) in Gaza

In 2005, Israel completed a unilateral pullout from the territory, and control was transferred to the PA, although Israel continued to patrol its borders and airspace.

In subsequent years, internal conflicts led to Hamas taking control of Gaza, leading to a blockade by Israel and Egypt. The Gaza strip became a regular site for conflict between the Fatah-led government, which had dominated Palestine since the 1950s, and Hamas. In June 2007, Hamas took control of Gaza, while the Fatah party took control of the West Bank.

The Fatah party was one the strongest factions in the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and recognised Israel's right to exist. The Fatah party is considered to represent Palestine by most Western nations.

What is Hamas?

Militant Islamist group Hamas is a Palestinian political organisation that controls Gaza and has been designated a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union and the UK, as well as other nations.

Hamas and Israel have been in conflict, firing rockets and engaging in violence since the group seized control. The ongoing conflict has led to frequent strikes by both regions and a blockade that restricts goods and people from entering and leaving Gaza.

Living conditions in Gaza

The Gaza Strip faces challenges such as rapid population growth, inadequate services, high unemployment rates, and sanctions imposed by Israel. Most of the population lives in the northern parts of the region. Almost 40 per cent of the population is under the age of 15, according to a report by Deutsche Welle, Germany's international broadcaster.

Agriculture is a key economic activity along with light industry and handicrafts. Many Palestinians travel daily across the border to Israel to work, however, due to restrictions, they cannot stay overnight.

According to Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, Gaza recorded an unemployment rate of 46.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 13.4 per cent in the West Bank. Restrictions from Israel on the movement of people and goods were cited as one of the key factors for Gaza's economic status.

While conflict has been constant between Gaza and its neighbours, the attacks beginning on October 7 were a drastic escalation in the conflict. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the battle has claimed over 1,100 lives on both sides. The situation is likely to escalate as reports suggest that the US is planning to send military ships and aircraft closer to Israel.