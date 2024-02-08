Sensex (    %)
                        
Hamas war: Israeli forces kill senior terrorist operative near Tulkarm

In the operation, the fighters also killed two armed terrorists who tried to escape from the house where the wanted man was staying

Israeli military vehicles near the Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on Monday

The operation took four hours because the forces attempted to capture him alive by carrying out a "pressure cooker" procedure

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Mu'azzam Ali, who was described as a senior terrorist operative, was killed Wednesday in the Nur Shams camp near Tulkarm, along with two other terrorists, while barricading himself in a house. He was suspected of shooting at Israeli forces in the past and of terrorist activities.
Ali was killed after an exchange of fire and after four hours of activity carried out by Border Police Special Forces and IDF reserve fighters from the 8105 paratrooper battalion who operated under the direction of the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Services).
The operation took four hours because the forces attempted to capture him alive by carrying out a "pressure cooker" procedure which is designed to deal with a situation where a wanted enemy is barricaded in a house. First the home is surrounded and measures are taken to ensure no innocent people are inside and to try and get the terrorist to surrender. If he refuses, then the home is hit with grenades and other explosives. Then large military type bulldozers hit the home from the sides.
Only after such means were taken was Ali killed.
In the operation, the fighters also killed two armed terrorists who tried to escape from the house where the wanted man was staying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Hamas Israel-Palestine israel terrorist attacks terrorist groups

Feb 08 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

