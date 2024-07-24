Harris energised Democratic base, says confidential Trump campaign memo

The Democrats and the MSM will try and tout these polls as proof that the race has changed. | Photo: Reuters

A confidential Trump campaign memo Tuesday acknowledged that the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris has energized the Democratic base and that given what has happened over the past couple of days there is no question that she will get her bump earlier than the Democrat's Convention. The confidential memo from Trump Campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio, however, tried to assure the Trump base that things would change in favour of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as the campaign gains momentum. So, while the public polls may change in the short run and she may consolidate a bit more of the Democrat base, Harris can't change who she is or what she' done, the pollster said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Harris on Monday became the presumptive presidential nominee, a day after President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the race and endorsed her to be the party's presidential candidate against Trump. In less than 50 hours of Harris announcing her candidacy, she has amassed a whooping USD100 million from the supporters, reflecting the ground swell in her support, a development that has unnerved the Trump campaign.

Many of you have heard me refer to the upcoming Harris Honeymoon that I expect to see in the public polling over the next couple of weeks. As I've explained, the honeymoon will be a manifestation of the wall-to-wall coverage Harris receives from the MSM. The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition at least in the short term, Fabrizio said.



That means we will start to see public polling particularly national public polls where Harris is gaining on or even leading President Trump. Obviously, the situation we find ourselves in today is totally uncharted territory and has no modern historical parallel. But there are some things that haven't changed, he noted.

Due to the events of the past two weeks including our highly successful Convention, President Trump has seen a bump in his numbers in a number of recent public polls. Not surprising given that most candidates historically receive some type of bump. Given what has happened over the past couple of days and her impending VP choice, there is no question that Harris will get her bump earlier than the Democrat's Convention. And that bump is likely to start showing itself over the next few days and will last a while until the race settles back down, he told Team Trump in the memo.

The Democrats and the MSM will try and tout these polls as proof that the race has changed, he noted, but asserted that the fundamentals of the race stay the same. The Democrats deposing one Nominee for another does NOT change voters discontent over the economy, inflation, crime, the open border, housing costs not to mention concern over two foreign wars, he said.

Before long, Harris' 'honeymoon' will end and voters will refocus on her role as Biden's partner and co-pilot. As importantly, voters will also learn about Harris' dangerously liberal record before becoming Biden's partner in creating historic inflation (she cast the deciding vote on the IRA), flood of illegal immigrants at our southern border (she is Biden's Border Czar), and migrant crime that is threatening our families and communities (she set illegals free who went on to commit violent crime as DA), Fabrizio said.