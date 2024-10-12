Business Standard
Harris in good health, possesses resiliency for prez fight, says her doctor

Dr Joshua Simmons, a US Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was unremarkable

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris' advisers hope to use the moment to draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump. | Photo: Reuters

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Vice President Kamala Harris is in excellent health and possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to serve as president, her doctor said in a letter released Saturday that summarizes her medical history and status.

Dr Joshua Simmons, a US Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was unremarkable.

She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief, he wrote in a two-page letter.

 

Harris' advisers hope to use the moment to draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump, who has released only limited information about his health over the years, and raise questions about his fitness to serve, according to a campaign aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Trump, 78, has released very little health information, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July.


Kamala Harris US presidential elections Donald Trump

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

