US court blocks Trump's order to bar foreign students at Harvard University

A federal judge in Boston blocked the Donald Trump's administration order that would have stopped international students from attending Harvard University. Judge Allison D Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order on Friday (May 23), saying the move would cause “immediate and irreparable injury” to the university.
The ruling came just hours after Harvard filed a lawsuit against the administration. The legal action followed the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement a day earlier that it would revoke the university’s ability to enrol international students — prompting a swift response from Harvard, one of the United States’ oldest and most prestigious universities.