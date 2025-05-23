Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US court blocks Trump's order to bar foreign students at Harvard University

US court blocks Trump's order to bar foreign students at Harvard University

A US federal judge blocked the Trump administration's move to bar international students at Harvard, following a swift lawsuit by the university claiming the order would cause 'serious & lasting harm'

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
A federal judge in Boston blocked the Donald Trump's administration order that would have stopped international students from attending Harvard University. Judge Allison D Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order on Friday (May 23), saying the move would cause “immediate and irreparable injury” to the university.
 
The ruling came just hours after Harvard filed a lawsuit against the administration. The legal action followed the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement a day earlier that it would revoke the university’s ability to enrol international students — prompting a swift response from Harvard, one of the United States’ oldest and most prestigious universities.
 

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard University

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

