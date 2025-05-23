Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dragonfly to Titan: Nasa's bold mission to unlock life's ancient recipe

Dragonfly to Titan: Nasa's bold mission to unlock life's ancient recipe

Titan has intrigued astronomers ever since it was discovered. The moon orbiting Saturn is replete with rivers, lakes and seas. This is a frigid world laden with organic molecules

Dragonfly

Artist's concept of NASA's Dragonfly on the surface of Saturn's moon Titan (Image: science.nasa.gov)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasa is gearing up to send a flying robot named Dragonfly to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, in 2028. Roughly the size of a car, this unique rotorcraft isn’t built to find aliens – but to explore the chemical clues that could reveal how life first emerged in the universe.
 
Life as we know it can’t survive on Titan, where temperatures plunge to minus 292 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet the moon has lakes and rivers – not of water, but of liquid methane and ethane. Even its sand isn’t made of silicates like on Earth, but of tiny organic particles, making it a chemically rich but alien world.
 
 
Unlike Earth, Titan is untouched by biology, and hence it holds some older secrets. Due to a lack of human touch, Titan offers a pure prebiotic chemistry, which makes this mission immensely meaningful.

Nasa's Dragonfly to search life’s origin in Titan

Titan comprises the right ingredients – organics, water and energy. Nasa's previous Cassini mission showed how rich Titan is in molecules such as acetylene, ethane, cyanogen and more in the skies. These molecules fall and collect on the icy surface below. 
 
Dragonfly is supposed to land close to Selk crater, a 50-mile-wide site. Scientists believe water once flowed there after an impact. It is also believed that the melted ice may have stayed liquid for centuries. The water would have lasted longer if ammonia were present there, creating a perfect soup of water, organics and minerals.

The Selk crater could reveal ancient chemical steps that may have led to life on Earth. On our planet, these signs are erased by microbes over a period of time. But Titan preserved them, frozen in time and chemistry. 

Probing for complexity, not life

The Dragonfly Mass Spectrometer (DraMS) is central to the mission, not to detect life itself, but to search for signs of complex chemistry. It will analyse chemical patterns, such as those found in amino acids, where increased complexity could hint at prebiotic processes. On barren worlds, simpler amino acids are typically more common.
 
By conventional standards, Titan isn’t considered habitable. It’s extremely cold and lacks liquid water on its surface. Still, the possibility remains that chemistry alone could spark life. If Titan challenges this assumption, it could transform our understanding of life’s origins.
 
To quote Zibi Turtle, principal investigator for Dragonfly and a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, “Dragonfly isn’t a mission to detect life — it’s a mission to investigate the chemistry that came before biology here on Earth”. 
 
“On Titan, we can explore the chemical processes that may have led to life on Earth without life complicating the picture,” he says.
 
Dragonfly is under construction at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Goddard Space Center contributing significantly. The mission is led by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
 
Dragonfly won’t deliver immediate answers, but it could offer vital clues about how life begins. Amid Titan’s icy landscape, we may uncover reflections of our own beginnings.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

