Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Harvard sues Trump admin to stop freeze of over $2 billion in grants

Harvard sues Trump admin to stop freeze of over $2 billion in grants

In a letter to Harvard earlier this month, Trump's administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies

Harvard University

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the government's demands | Image: Bloomberg

AP Boston
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Harvard University announced Monday that it was suing the Trump administration to halt a freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration's demands to limit activism on campus.

In a letter to Harvard earlier this month, Trump's administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies.

It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus, and stop recognising some student clubs.

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the government's demands. Hours later, the government froze billions of dollars in federal funding.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JD Vance, Vance

US V-P JD Vance, family reach Jaipur; to visit Amber Fort Tuesday

Pope Francis

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday after long battle with illness

WEF, Klaus Schwab, Davos

Klaus Schwab steps down from World Economic Forum board of trustees

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

Trump's Fed criticism rattles markets; US stocks dip, dollar hits 3-yr low

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns of economic slowdown unless US Fed cuts interest rates

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard University Harvard Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon