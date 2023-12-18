Sheikh Meshal: Everything you need to know about oil-rich Kuwait's new Emir

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has become Kuwait's new Emir following the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, aged 86, last week. Sheikh Meshal, (sometimes written Mishal), was declared the Crown Prince just three years ago and has been the state's de facto ruler since the late Sheikh Nawaf's health declined in 2021. According to Reuters, the succession was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Issa Al-Kandari. The state has also announced a 40-day mourning period and a three-day closure of all official departments. As global tributes for the late Emir pour in, here is everything you need to know about Sheikh Meshal, his background, contributions, and what his appointment means for Kuwait and its international relations.

Background and education of Sheikh Meshal

Born on September 27 1940, Sheikh Meshal is the seventh son of Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was the tenth ruler of Kuwait. His educational journey took him to the Al Mubarakiya School in Kuwait for primary education, followed by studies at the Hendon Police College in Great Britain, where he graduated in 1960.

From 1967 to 1980, Sheikh Meshal played a pivotal role as the head of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior's intelligence and state security service, overseeing its evolution into the Kuwait State Security Service.

In 2004, Sheikh Meshal assumed a minister-level deputy chief position in the Kuwait National Guard (KNG), where he led reforms and cracked down on corruption. His tenure saw the KNG joining the International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces in 2019.

In 2018, he also received the Commander of the Legion of Honour from France, as the head of the KNG for contributing to the relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in countering terrorism.

Sheikh Meshal's appointment as Crown Prince of Kuwait

As one of the top decision-makers in the Al-Sabah ruling family, Sheikh Meshal's influence grew, particularly as his half-brother Sheikh Sabah's health declined. Sheikh Sabah had ruled Kuwait for more than a decade and played a pivotal role in shaping the country's foreign policy. After Sabah's death, Sheikh Nawaf became the Emir in September 2020.

In October 2020, Sheikh Meshal was named Crown Prince of Kuwait, unanimously approved by the National Assembly. Meshal had previously turned down several senior roles to maintain family relationships. At the age of 80, Meshal became the oldest Crown Prince in the world. At the time media reports suggested that his appointment reflected the country's desire to avoid significant changes, choosing someone with more experience as opposed to more controversial and younger candidates.

Due to health problems, Sheikh Nawaf handed over most of his duties to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal in 2021, making him the de facto leader of the state.

According to Article 4 of the Constitution of Kuwait, the position of Crown Prince can only be held by descendants of Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah. The Crown Prince is the heir apparent to the Emir of Kuwait and must be named within a year of the Emir's accession. Once appointed, the Crown Prince must take responsibility to manage the state. Before becoming Emir, Sheikh Meshal worked with Kuwait's security and intelligence apparatus.

Sheikh Medha's accession to Emir of Kuwait

The Emir of Kuwait is the monarch and head of state in the country. It is the most important and powerful office to hold in the state. All Emir are members of the House of Sabah or Al-Sabah, which is the ruling family of Kuwait.

Following the death of his half-brother Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on December 16, 2023, Sheikh Meshal, at the age of 83, assumed the role of Emir. He now has up to a year to name an heir, adhering to Kuwait's constitutional process.

Sheikh Meshal's Leadership: What it signifies

Kuwait holds the world's sixth-largest crude oil reserves, according to the Canadian trade commissioner. In 2022, it was the fourth largest oil contributor among the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Geographically, it borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq while lying on the western side of the Persian Gulf, across from Iran.

Critics see Sheikh Meshal's appointment as a commitment to continuity, defying the trend of generational change. Kuwait's alignment with Saudi Arabia continues despite regional shifts. Challenges include factional struggles within the ruling family and navigating geopolitical complexities in the volatile region, including the Israel-Hamas conflict.

