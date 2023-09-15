Historic India Club to close doors in London after losing lengthy battle

The India Club, a historic establishment in London with deep ties to the Indian independence movement , is set to close its doors on Sunday, September 17, following a protracted struggle to remain open, according to a report by ANI.

The club, located at 143-144 Strand, London, was originally founded as a seat for the India League in 1951 by Krishna Menon, India's first High Commissioner to London. It counted among its members prominent figures like India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lady Mountbatten, the wife of the last viceroy. It served as a gathering place for various Indian organisations in London.





Yadgar Marker and his daughter Phiroza, who have held the lease on the club for nearly 26 years, had launched a "Save India Club" appeal a few years back but have now announced its impending closure.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Marston Properties had waged a campaign "to evict the India Club from the premises despite its historical, cultural and emotional attachment to Indians." Court documents have revealed that they intend to open a "luxury hotel," which was met with resistance and garnered significant support from preservation advocates.

Despite its somewhat unassuming appearance, the India Club has been described as a time capsule that transported visitors to the vibrant atmosphere of 1960s Calcutta. Established in 1951 by Krishna Menon, India's first High Commissioner to London, the club symbolised post-independence Indo-British camaraderie.





Also Read: Cheap cash to tax breaks: Here's how China subsidises its EV sector The Daily Telegraph described the club as more than a mere dining establishment; a delightful time capsule transporting visitors to the vibrant aura of Calcutta in the 1960s.

The impending closure has left many, including Smita Tharoor, daughter of founding member Chandran Tharoor, disheartened as it has a special place in the hearts of Indians living in London.

