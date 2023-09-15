close
Sensex (0.39%)
67783.90 + 264.90
Nifty (0.40%)
20182.90 + 79.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.79%)
5882.45 + 46.20
Nifty Midcap (0.49%)
40914.60 + 198.55
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
46218.15 + 217.30
Heatmap

Historic India Club to close doors in London after losing lengthy battle

Established in 1951 by India's first high commissioner to London, the club may be turned into a luxury hotel by Marston Properties

India Club, London (Photo: The India Club)

India Club, London (Photo: The India Club)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Club, a historic establishment in London with deep ties to the Indian independence movement, is set to close its doors on Sunday, September 17, following a protracted struggle to remain open, according to a report by ANI.

The club, located at 143-144 Strand, London, was originally founded as a seat for the India League in 1951 by Krishna Menon, India's first High Commissioner to London. It counted among its members prominent figures like India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Lady Mountbatten, the wife of the last viceroy. It served as a gathering place for various Indian organisations in London.

Yadgar Marker and his daughter Phiroza, who have held the lease on the club for nearly 26 years, had launched a "Save India Club" appeal a few years back but have now announced its impending closure.

Also Read: Byron Allen submits $10 billion bid for ABC, other Disney networks

According to a report by the Telegraph, Marston Properties had waged a campaign "to evict the India Club from the premises despite its historical, cultural and emotional attachment to Indians." Court documents have revealed that they intend to open a "luxury hotel," which was met with resistance and garnered significant support from preservation advocates.

Despite its somewhat unassuming appearance, the India Club has been described as a time capsule that transported visitors to the vibrant atmosphere of 1960s Calcutta. Established in 1951 by Krishna Menon, India's first High Commissioner to London, the club symbolised post-independence Indo-British camaraderie.

The Daily Telegraph described the club as more than a mere dining establishment; a delightful time capsule transporting visitors to the vibrant aura of Calcutta in the 1960s.

Also Read: Cheap cash to tax breaks: Here's how China subsidises its EV sector

Also Read

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

Asia Cup history: From ODIs to T20s, a classic crowd-puller for 39 years

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

LIVE: Haryana govt suspends mobile Internet in Nuh after Cong MLA arrest

China factory output, retail sales figures give boost to recovery prospects

China's new home prices in August fall at fastest pace in 10 months

Trump's last-minute legal challenge could disrupt New York fraud trial

Cheap cash to tax breaks: Here's how China subsidises its EV sector


The impending closure has left many, including Smita Tharoor, daughter of founding member Chandran Tharoor, disheartened as it has a special place in the hearts of Indians living in London.
 
Topics : London BS Web Reports India-UK

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayAditya L1 | ISROGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon