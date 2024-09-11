Business Standard
Home / World News / Honda Motor cuts jobs in China, pauses production at three plants

Honda Motor cuts jobs in China, pauses production at three plants

The automobile industry's rapid transition toward EVs and fierce competition in China have hurt sales and earnings of foreign automakers, including Japanese, American and German

Honda Motor, Honda Motor China, Chinese auto manufacturing plants

Honda Motor plant in China | Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motor Co. is slashing jobs and has paused production at three of its plants in China, as it seeks to trim inventories and work on a broader shift in strategy in the world’s largest car market.
 
The Japanese automaker offered redundancy packages to more than 2,000 workers at its joint venture with China’s state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group Co., according to local media reports. The staff optimization is part of a strategy to ensure sustainable operations and speed up its transition to electric vehicles, Dongfeng Honda said in a statement via social media on Tuesday. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Production at three plants has been suspended for about two weeks from Aug 26 to reduce inventory, Honda said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Honda declined to comment on the job cuts, while Dongfeng didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The automobile industry’s rapid transition toward EVs and fierce competition in China have hurt sales and earnings of foreign automakers, including Japanese, American and German. Honda’s China sales plummeted 21.48 per cent in the first half of 2024.

To move toward electrification, Honda will reduce production of gasoline cars. The Japanese carmaker also has another joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group, which also slashed workers earlier this year, according to the Chinese media.

Demand for internal combustion vehicles in China has been falling while that of EVs and hybrids continue to grow. The sales of conventional gasoline cars fell by 15 per cent in the first eight months of this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US announces over $700 mn in aid for Ukraine's energy grid, other projects

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli airstrike hits UN school in Gaza, kills at least 14, says official

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Kremlin asks Trump, Harris to leave Putin out of their presidential fight

etihad

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways plans IPO no earlier than 2025: Report

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan Chase eyeing Swiss corporate business gains, blockchain boost


Also Read

Honda

Honda Power Pack Energy, Bhago Mobility partner for green fleet services

Electric scooter, E-scooter

Here's why Honda is losing the electric two-wheeler race in Indian market

After launching its sports utility vehicle Elevate in Japan in the third week of March, Honda Cars India has exported more units of this model between April and June than it has sold in India, as the car emerged as a runaway hit in its home country.

Since Japan launch, Honda Elevate exports nearly double of India sales

Honda

Honda Motors sees full-year profit rising 2.8%, after it exceeded estimates

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze tested again by NCAP, receives 2-Star rating; Company reacts

Topics : Honda Honda Motor Co China Chinese market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon