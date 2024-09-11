Business Standard
Home / World News / Israeli airstrike hits UN school in Gaza, kills at least 14, says official

Israeli airstrike hits UN school in Gaza, kills at least 14, says official

The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas militants planning attacks from inside the school, located in the Nuseirat refugee camp

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel's 11-month-old campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,084 Palestinians and wounded another 95,029. | File Photo: Bloomberg

AP Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 14 people, including two children, when it hit a UN school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in central Gaza on Wednesday, hospital officials said.
The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas militants planning attacks from inside the school, located in the Nuseirat refugee camp. The claim could not be independently confirmed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Officials from Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said they had received 10 dead from the strike, and another four dead were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. At least one woman and two children were among those killed, and at least 18 people were wounded in the strike, hospital officials said.
 
One of the children was the daughter of Momin Selmi, a member of Gaza's civil defence agency, which works rescuing wounded and bodies after strikes, the agency said in a statement. Selmi hadn't seen his daughter for 10 months, since he remained in north Gaza to keep working while his family fled south, the agency said.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders are living in Gaza's schools.
The school hit Thursday called the al-Jaouni Boys Preparatory School, one of the many in Gaza run by the UN agency for Palestinians UNWRA -- has been hit by multiple strikes over the course of the war.
Israel frequently bombs schools, saying they are being used by Hamas militants. It blames Hamas for civilian casualties from its strikes, saying its fighters base themselves and operate among civilians.

More From This Section

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Kremlin asks Trump, Harris to leave Putin out of their presidential fight

etihad

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways plans IPO no earlier than 2025: Report

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan Chase eyeing Swiss corporate business gains, blockchain boost

US Federal Reserve

US Fed likely to start long-awaited interest-rate cuts from Sep 17 meet

IBM

IBM shares near record level as company shifts focus to software, AI

More than 90 per cent of Gaza's school buildings have been severely or partially damaged in strikes, and more than half the schools housing displaced people have been hit, according to a survey in July by the Education Cluster, a collection of aid groups led by UNICEF and Save the Children.
Israel's 11-month-old campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,084 Palestinians and wounded another 95,029, the territory's Health Ministry said Wednesday. Israel launched its campaign vowing to destroy Hamas after the Oct 7 attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed some 1,200 people and abducted 250 others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran's president Pezeshkian slams West over war in Gaza, support for Israel

Donald Trump, Trump,Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Israel would cease to exist if Kamala Harris became president: Trump

Rafah, Israel-Gaza, Gaza, damage

Not 40, but 19 killed in Israeli strike on tent camp: Gaza health ministry

construction labour worker

Israel to carry out recruitment drive in India for 10k construction workers

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

Temporary truce possible, no commitment on war's end: Israeli defence chief

Topics : israel Gaza conflict Hamas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon