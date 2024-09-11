US announces over $700 mn in aid for Ukraine's energy grid, other projects

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced more than $700 million in aid for Ukraine Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv, aiming to bolster the energy grid that Russia has repeatedly pounded ahead of an expected difficult winter.

At a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken said the assistance also would provide humanitarian support and pay for demining operations.

The $325 million in energy support in the package will help repair and restore Ukraine's power generation facilities, provide emergency backup power and strengthen the physical security of energy infrastructure.