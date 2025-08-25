Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / How online chats are leading to imprisonment for blasphemy in Pak

How online chats are leading to imprisonment for blasphemy in Pak

The crime is blaspheming Islam, and in Pakistan, it can carry a death sentence, although the country has not executed anyone for it

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Many of the accused say they were entrapped by bad actors online who sought to extort them or to inflate the number of blasphemy arrests. (Photo: Unsplash)

NYT
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zia ur-Rehman
 
It is to many Pakistanis an unspeakable crime, so much so that evidence is not always required to secure a conviction. Violent rallies spring up at just rumours that it has happened. Vigilantes have hunted down the accused, and they are praised as heroes for doing it. 
The crime is blaspheming Islam, and in Pakistan, it can carry a death sentence, although the country has not executed anyone for it. 
But identifying what constitutes blasphemy can be nearly impossible in a society that represses conversation on the topic, outside of outright condemnation. Accusations of blasphemy have at times incited murderous mobs. Politicians and lawyers who challenged the blasphemy laws have been killed. In 2023, Pakistan made punishments more severe for violations of its blasphemy laws. Arrests have since skyrocketed, especially on charges of blaspheming Islam on the internet. 
 
Many of the accused say they were entrapped by bad actors online who sought to extort them or to inflate the number of blasphemy arrests. Human rights experts say that pointing to a rising tide of blasphemy — manufactured or not — is a sure way for Islamist groups to drum up public support and to attract funding under the pretext of defending religious sanctity. 

Also Read

Ishaq Dar, foreign minister of Pakistan

Pakistan foreign minister meets Bangladesh party leaders to strengthen ties

Spying, Spy

30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

pakistan Flag

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Pakistan, no casualties reported

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Pakistan rides high on US ties after clash with India, but it won't last

Pakistan China submarine launch

Pakistan Navy boosts fleet with third Hangor-class submarine from China

Shahida Bibi, who lives in Islamabad, was finishing her prayers one night in 2023 when four men knocked on her door. They claimed to be her son’s friends, but their questioning made her nervous. After some wrangling, Bibi said, one admitted the truth: They were officers of the Federal Investigation Agency, then primary authority for cybercrime probes, and her son had just been arrested on charges of online blasphemy. 
Her son’s account of what happened matches a pattern that human rights experts say has become common. A woman had messaged him privately, Bibi said, offering what appeared to be a promising opportunity. 
During their otherwise professional conversation, the woman sent him a sexually explicit image superimposed with Islamic scripture. Disturbed, he questioned her. The woman brushed it off as a mistake and claimed she was unsure what she had sent.  She insisted that he forward a copy of the message so she could verify it. A few days later, the woman invited him to meet her near a bus stop, promising to take him to an employer’s office, Ms. Bibi said. Instead, four men were waiting for him. They beat him, seized his phone and took him into custody. 
That single forwarded image, Bibi said, had become the basis for a blasphemy charge. Bibi’s account could not be independently verified, as evidence has not been made public in her son’s case and the judicial system in Pakistan affords little transparency. 
A report published in October by a government-run human rights body, which documented the sharp rise in arrests for online blasphemy, identified 11 in 2020, nine in 2021 and 64 in 2022. Then came the revised punishments for blasphemy. Arrests rose drastically, to 213 in 2023 and to a staggering 767 over the first seven months of 2024.
 

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Corporate America's newest activist investor? US President Donald Trump

Jerome Powell

Markets eye US inflation, Powell's warning and key global data flow

Harvard University

Harvard making changes Trump officials want, even without a deal

Shanghai skyline

China's market bull run defies slowdown fears, stoking bubble risks

Houthis Yemen

Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, targeting Iran-backed rebels

Topics : Pakistan blasphemy law online crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon