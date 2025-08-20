Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

After his mobile was checked over suspicious activity, Khan was detained by MI personnel and was later handed over to the police on Tuesday night

Spying, Spy

This is the fourth suspected spy case in Jaisalmer | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 30-year-old man suspected of spying for Pakistan was detained by the Military Intelligence (MI) in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and later handed over to Kotwali police, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Jivan Khan (30), a resident of the Sankada area, had earlier worked at a restaurant inside the military area in Jaisalmer. Sources said that Khan was trying to regain entry into the Army station on Tuesday (August 19) when he was stopped at the gate.

After his mobile was checked over suspicious activity, Khan was detained by MI personnel and was later handed over to the police on Tuesday night, they said. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to having relatives in Pakistan.

 

Khan will be produced before the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), where multiple security agencies are expected to question him further, they added.

More details are awaited.

This is the fourth suspected spy case in Jaisalmer. On August 13, a contractual manager at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house near Chandan Field Firing Range was also arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

According to the Rajasthan CID (Security), Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand, was found to be in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and was allegedly passing on sensitive details about the movement of DRDO scientists and Army officers engaged in missile and weapons testing at the firing range.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

India won't take first step to normalise ties, onus on Pakistan: Tharoor

modi

India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

PM Narendra Modi with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting in New Delhi

China set to ease rare earth, fertiliser curbs: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India, China agree to resume direct flights, boost trade, investment

Tejas

Final nod for ₹62,000 crore deal to procure 97 more Tejas Mk1A jets

Topics : Pakistan Spying Espionage rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon