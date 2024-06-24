Business Standard
HSBC launches trading platform in UAE with access to 77 global exchanges

HSBC

The UAE is the first market in the HSBC global network to launch WorldTrader, with select markets in Asia and the Middle East set to follow. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

HSBC has announced the launch of "WorldTrader" in the UAE, a digital trading platform providing customers with access to a wide range of investments internationally.
World Trader's extensive network covering up to 77 exchanges across 25 markets directly addresses the growing customer demand for international investments.
According to HSBC's press statement, the platform will give HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) customers access to up to 80 per cent of global stock market capitalisation to trade equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and bonds and to invest in mutual funds and fixed income products, using either HSBC's mobile app or online banking.
The UAE is the first market in the HSBC global network to launch WorldTrader, with select markets in Asia and the Middle East set to follow.
HSBC's Affluent Investor Snapshot 2024, a global survey polling investor behaviours and priorities across 11 international investment markets, revealed that more than half (55 per cent) of the survey's respondents in the UAE plan to increase their overseas investments.
Dinesh Sharma, HSBC's Regional Head of Wealth and Personal Banking for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said that the UAE is one of the top five Wealth and Personal Banking markets for HSBC globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

