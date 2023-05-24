close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HSBC places 12 countries on exit watchlist to focus on expansion in Asia

HSBC's ongoing pivot to Asia has already triggered planned sales of all or parts of its businesses in France, Greece, Russia, and Canada

Reuters
HSBC

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HSBC is reviewing a possible exit from as many as 1 in 5 of the countries it operates in to sharpen its focus on Asian expansion, Chief Financial Officer Georges Elhedery told Reuters.
 
These reviews, which could see the British bank deciding to sell or streamline businesses in 12 countries, follow pressure from Chinese shareholder Ping An Insurance, which wants HSBC to prioritise growth in its money-spinning Asian business which generates 78 per cent of group profit.
 
“Some of these will have slower progress than others, and none of them is material enough on its own to change the profile of the overall business, but as we progress through and execute on these assessments, we do expect them to contribute towards that shift to Asia,” Elhedery said, declining to disclose which markets were under review or the time frame for the processes.
 
HSBC’s ongoing pivot to Asia has already triggered planned sales of all or parts of its businesses in France, Greece, Russia, and Canada.
 
While the markets under review may be relatively small, the move is significant in showing the pressure HSBC faces to shrink its once globe-spanning local banking businesses in order to lift returns and appease its investors.
 
HSBC does not break out the results of every individual country in which it operates in its overall results, making identifying underperforming markets challenging. But its businesses in Europe and Latin America may be under the microscope. reuters

Also Read

HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push

HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal

HSBC's profit jumped by $1.5 billon from acquisition of SVB's UK arm

HSBC Holdings to buy Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm for £1 in tech repreive

As China battles crises, HSBC bets big on India's $400 bn pile of wealth

Kevin McCarthy, bracing for defections, eyes fraught path to deal

Imran Khan's party to be banned? 'Review surely underway': Defence minister

Nearly 200,000 tech employees fired globally in 2023; more layoffs expected

UK to soon disallow international students to bring dependants along

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Topics : HSBC Bank Asia economy

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Oil India Q4 net up 9.7% to Rs 1,789 cr; sees double-digit revenue growth

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

NDMC gives green flag to setting up EV charging stations in Lutyens' Delhi

NDMC
2 min read

Sundaram Finance Holdings net profit surges 48% in FY23 to Rs 237 crore

Sundaram Finance looks to grow AUM beyond Rs 50,000 crore in 3 years
2 min read

CPP Investments' India portfolio crosses $14.77-billion mark: Report

investment, funding
2 min read

IIT Madras launches 15 CoEs to empower higher educational institutions

IIT Madras
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: 'Blatant affront to democratic ethos,' NDA slams Oppn's decision

BJP
3 min read

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

Photo: Bloomberg, Covid-19
6 min read

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Image
2 min read

WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon