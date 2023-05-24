Meta begins final round of layoffs, to fire 10K employees across platforms



According to a report on LiveMint, Meta will be laying off employees across all its platforms- WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, as part of its plan to cut 10,000 jobs. Last year, in November, Meta laid off nearly 11,000 employees. Facebook's parent company Meta on Wednesday started its second and final round of layoffs.



The employees that were affected took to LinkedIn to share the news, the report said. It further added that the layoffs in the second round are expected to cut into the ad sales, marketing, and partnerships teams. After a period of extensive recruitment that resulted in the doubling of its workforce since 2020, Meta's current number of employees has declined to a level, which is similar to that of mid-2021.



Zuckerberg also made a commitment to reorganise the company's business teams and aim to achieve a balance between the number of engineers employed and those employed in other roles. In March 2023, Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg said that the majority of these layoffs in the second round would occur in three phases spanning over several months, with the process mostly concluding in May. Additionally, he mentioned the possibility of smaller rounds of layoffs continuing after that timeframe.

Also Read Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring' WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared China defends ban on Micron, accuses Washington of 'economic coercion' Donald Trump's hush-money payment case trial date set for March 2024 US aircraft carrier 'USS General Ford' arrives in NATO-member Norway Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands