Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran urges public to watch for Mossad agents in masks and sunglasses

Iran urges public to watch for Mossad agents in masks and sunglasses

Amid the current hostilities with Israel, a statement from Iran's Intelligence Ministry warns citizens to be cautious of unfamiliar individuals wearing masks or goggles, driving pickup trucks

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Iran urged citizens to report suspicious individuals and detained dozens for allegedly supporting Israel (Image: Bloomberg)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Iran has detained dozens of individuals suspected of spying, amid growing concerns over infiltration by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, CNN reported on Tuesday. Since Israeli airstrikes began on Friday, 28 people have been arrested in Tehran, accused of working for Israel. On Monday, a man who was arrested two years ago for the same charge was executed. The move is seen as a warning to potential collaborators.
 
Mossad infiltration fuels security crackdown
 
These arrests follow reports that Mossad agents managed to smuggle weapons into Iran and use them to carry out attacks inside the country. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has responded by urging citizens to report any suspicious activity and has issued public guidance on how to identify collaborators.
 
 
Iran advises public to look out for suspicious signs
 
A statement from the ministry warned citizens to be cautious of unfamiliar individuals wearing masks or goggles, driving pickup trucks, carrying large bags, or filming near military, industrial, or residential sites. Another advisory, credited to the police and shared through state media, instructed landlords to inform authorities immediately if they have recently rented out their properties.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

White House considers meeting Iran this week on nuclear deal, ceasefire

Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (pbuh) Central HQ Major General Ali Shadmani

Israel says it killed Iran's top general days after predecessor's death

share market, stock market

Sensex, Nifty trade lower as Israel-Iran tensions keep investors on edge

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Indians evacuated from Tehran as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump: G7 exit was over 'much bigger' issue than Iran-Israel ceasefire

 
Nationwide arrests over online support for Israel
 
Authorities have also arrested many others across the country for allegedly posting content online in support of Israel. This includes 60 people in the city of Isfahan, where Israel has claimed to have targeted a nuclear facility. In response to the Israeli infiltration, Iran’s state-controlled media reports that the Basij, a paramilitary force under the Revolutionary Guard, has been deployed to conduct night patrols.
 
Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in Tehran
 
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has advised Indian nationals who can leave Tehran using their own resources to move to a safer location outside the city.
 
Trump calls for Tehran evacuation amid conflict escalation
 
US President Donald Trump posted a message on his social media site calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports that he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire. Israel’s air campaign on the Iranian capital appeared to broaden on the fifth day of the intensifying conflict after it issued warnings on Monday for about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes.

More From This Section

crude oil, ship, vessel

UAE coast guard evacuates 24 from oil tanker crash near Strait of Hormuz

Louvre Pyramid

Paris's Louvre shuts down as anti-tourism protests spread through Europe

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Top Russian security official in Pyongyang to meet NK leader: Russian media

Renault

Renault's CEO search includes insider Le Vot, Stellantis' Picat: Analysts

American Bar Association, ABA

American Bar Association sues Trump admin for threatening lawyers' freedom

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon