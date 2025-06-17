Iran urges public to watch for Mossad agents in masks and sunglasses

Iran has detained dozens of individuals suspected of spying, amid growing concerns over infiltration by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, CNN reported on Tuesday. Since Israeli airstrikes began on Friday, 28 people have been arrested in Tehran, accused of working for Israel. On Monday, a man who was arrested two years ago for the same charge was executed. The move is seen as a warning to potential collaborators.
Mossad infiltration fuels security crackdown
These arrests follow reports that Mossad agents managed to smuggle weapons into Iran and use them to carry out attacks inside the country. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has responded by urging citizens to report any suspicious activity and has issued public guidance on how to identify collaborators.
Iran advises public to look out for suspicious signs
A statement from the ministry warned citizens to be cautious of unfamiliar individuals wearing masks or goggles, driving pickup trucks, carrying large bags, or filming near military, industrial, or residential sites. Another advisory, credited to the police and shared through state media, instructed landlords to inform authorities immediately if they have recently rented out their properties.
Nationwide arrests over online support for Israel
Authorities have also arrested many others across the country for allegedly posting content online in support of Israel. This includes 60 people in the city of Isfahan, where Israel has claimed to have targeted a nuclear facility. In response to the Israeli infiltration, Iran’s state-controlled media reports that the Basij, a paramilitary force under the Revolutionary Guard, has been deployed to conduct night patrols.
Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in Tehran
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has advised Indian nationals who can leave Tehran using their own resources to move to a safer location outside the city.
Trump calls for Tehran evacuation amid conflict escalation
US President Donald Trump posted a message on his social media site calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports that he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire. Israel’s air campaign on the Iranian capital appeared to broaden on the fifth day of the intensifying conflict after it issued warnings on Monday for about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes.