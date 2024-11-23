Business Standard
Home / World News / IMF approves third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 bn bailout, warns of risks

IMF approves third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 bn bailout, warns of risks

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka plunged into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades in 2022 with a severe dollar shortage sending inflation soaring to 70 per cent, its currency to record lows

imf

The island nation's economy is expected to grow 4.4 per cent this year. (Image: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout on Saturday but warned that the economy remains vulnerable. 
In a statement, the global lender said it would release about $333 million, bringing total funding to around $1.3 billion, to the crisis-hit South Asian nation. It said signs of an economic recovery were emerging. 
In a note of caution, it said "the critical next steps are to complete the commercial debt restructuring, finalize bilateral agreements with official creditors along the lines of the accord with the Official Creditor Committee and implement the terms of the other agreements. This will help restore Sri Lanka's debt sustainability." 
 
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka plunged into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades in 2022 with a severe dollar shortage sending inflation soaring to 70 per cent, its currency to record lows and its economy contracting by 7.3 per cent during the worst of the fallout and by 2.3 per cent last year. 
"Maintaining macroeconomic stability and restoring debt sustainability are key to securing Sri Lanka's prosperity and require persevering with responsible fiscal policy," the IMF said. 
The IMF bailout secured in March last year helped stabilise economic conditions. The rupee has risen 11.3 per cent in recent months and inflation disappeared, with prices falling 0.8 per cent last month. 
The island nation's economy is expected to grow 4.4 per cent this year, the first increase in three years, according to the World Bank. 

More From This Section

cocoa

Cocoa and green tea may counter high-fat food effects under stress

Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, Nvidia

Age of AI is here as it is 'most important' for all times: Nvidia CEO Huang

India covid cases

Study shows severe Covid infection may shrink cancer tumours in mice

US supreme court

US Supreme Court to decide legality of FCC fund for telecom services

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

Procter & Gamble ramps up presence on TikTok's Douyin to boost sales

However, Sri Lanka still needs to complete a $12.5 billion debt restructuring with bondholders, which President Anura Kumara Dissanayake aims to finalise in December. 
Sri Lanka will enter into individual agreements with bilateral creditors including Japan, China and India needed to complete a $10 billion debt restructuring, Dissanayake said. 
He won the presidency in September, and his leftist coalition won a record 159 seats in the 225-member parliament in a general election last week.

Also Read

imf

IMF flags Pak's tax shortfall among major concerns in $7 bn loan package

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak's delay in materialising loans concern in implementation of loan: IMF

imf

Cross-border challenges widen wealth gap between Europe, US: IMF study

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak faces IMF scrutiny as bailout programme review may shift to quarterly

imf

IMF holds key talks with Pakistan on $7bn bailout amid fiscal concerns

Topics : IMF sri lanka IMF quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon