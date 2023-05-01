IMF Chief Kristalina says rising rates exposed banking vulnerabilities



(Bloomberg) --The International Monetary Fund’s chief said the rapid acceleration in interest rates “exposed vulnerabilities in the financial sector,” adding that the banking industry needs to be on watch for additional risks.

By Eric Martin and Enda Curran



“What we have lived through in the last years has been a series of unthinkable events,” Georgieva said. “The pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the rapid jump of interest rates after many, many years of staying low.” Industry leaders need to “anticipate shocks and be ready to act when they occur, because they will be coming,” Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview with Stephanie Flanders, the head of economics and government at Bloomberg News, at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.



First Republic Bank became the fourth regional lender to collapse since since turmoil kicked off in March, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. over the weekend orchestrating its sale to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Georgieva’s comments Monday come as US regulators continue efforts to shore up the banking sector, which has been rattled by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes and accelerating depositor withdrawals.

Also Read Pakistan, IMF fail to reach common ground on $1.1 billion bailout loan Pakistan says UAE assures $1 billion loan to help revive IMF deal 'Price rise may be persistent as it has moved into core inflation in Asia' Sri Lanka may miss next month's deadline for securing IMF loan: Report Oil dips after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023 Social media giant Meta aims to raise $7 bn through corporate bond sale General Motors lays off several hundred full-time contract workers May Day Protest: World's workers rally, France sees pension anger Elon Musk cuts down parental leaves of Twitter employees: Report China calls for representation of developing countries in UNSC reforms



It lowered its growth outlook to 2.8% for this year, and warned of further downside risks as stresses in the financial sector adds to pressures from tighter monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IMF last month warned that the turmoil in the banking system will likely be a drag on economic growth, and that financial markets remained fragile and stressed.



Debt Issues

The crisis lender also cautioned that economic fragmentation and geopolitical tensions will weigh on global gross domestic product over the next five years, a message Georgieva reinforced on Monday.



More than 70 low-income nations face a collective $326 billion debt burden, with more than half of them already in or near debt distress, including Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana. The IMF chief also discussed issues around delays in restructuring emerging-market debt.



That failure of cooperation among creditors was a key theme at last month’s Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank. That included the so-called Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, which was broadly tasked with hammering out a way forward for resolving debt treatment among all creditors. Efforts to restructure those debts, and rescue those economies from crisis, have been hampered over disagreements between traditional creditors like the Paris Club — mainly Western rich nations — and new entrants like China, the biggest lender to developing economies.

‘Better Mechanism’

“Everybody recognizes that unless we create a better mechanism for debt restructuring, everybody loses,” she said Monday.



Georgieva said she has seen some shift in China’s thinking on debt issues, although she added that greater transparency on Beijing’s lending is needed. China at last month’s meetings softened its insistence that multilateral lenders like the World Bank take haircuts, or losses, on their debt along with all other creditors. That came amid an apparent concession by the World Bank to boost ultra-low interest loans and grants to countries in debt distress.



(Updates with comment on debt issues in 13th paragraph.) “We need to walk together, because if we don’t, there will be catastrophe for many countries,” she said.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.