close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China calls for representation of developing countries in UNSC reforms

China has been maintaining a vague stand on the UNSC reforms over the years without making any concrete proposals

Press Trust of India Beijing
United Nations

(Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China has maintained its stance on the UN Security Council reforms, saying there should be more representation for developing countries, especially the small and medium countries, but avoided a direct response to India and other countries' call for its expansion and their inclusion.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met Tareq M A M Albanai and Alexander Marschik, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC reforms, in Beijing on Saturday and outlined China's stand on the reorganisation of the top organ of the world body.

China is one of the five veto-wielding members of the 15-member UNSC along with France, Russia, the UK and the US. The remaining 10 members are elected as non-permanent members for two-year terms and do not have veto powers.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations.

In his interactions with the IGN representatives, Wang said in the reform of the Security Council, efforts should be made to uphold fairness and justice, increase the representation and voice of developing countries, give more small and medium-sized countries the opportunity to participate in decision-making and correct historical injustices against Africa in particular.

It is hoped that the co-chairs will guide all parties to remove disturbances and build consensus so that the reform process of the Security Council will be widely recognised by the international community and the results will stand the test of history, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal describes India as 'voice of developing countries' in Rome

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

UK commits to supporting UNSC reforms, India's permanent membership

India voices concern over humanitarian situation in Afghanistan at UNSC

How Apple, Foxconn's efforts led to landmark reforms in India's labour laws

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

Jack Ma to teach at Tokyo University on sustainable agriculture, management

UK's Royal Mail to issue stamp featuring Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs

Sudan's warring generals agree to negotiate in Saudi Arabia: UN envoy

Amazon to Walmart: Workers' well-being tops agenda at annual company meet

On April 25, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj while speaking at the UNSC said India is right in demanding a major course correction of the UN's top body when the world's largest democracy is kept out of the global decision-making.

Kamboj questioned whether the international community can practise multilateralism effectively in the 21st century through a body that celebrates the principle to the victor belong the spoils privileged more than three generations ago.

How much longer will we keep decorating effective multilateralism with the intent of reforming multilateralism with only words and mere lip service? she asked.

China has been maintaining a vague stand on the UNSC reforms over the years without making any concrete proposals.

The G-4 countries -- Brazil, Germany, India and Japan -- are supporting each other's bids for permanent seats on the 15-member UNSC

On calls for broad-basing the UNSC by including India, China in the past called for a packaged solution with a broad consensus.

India's bid for a permanent seat in the UNSC has received broad support from the US, the UK, France and Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China India UNSC United Nations Security Council India

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Demographic change: Karnataka has 1.4 mn fewer voters aged below 39

Voters
5 min read

HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report

ONGC to takeover HPCL
2 min read

AP govt sets up checkposts to stop liquor, cash flow to poll-bound K'taka

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Sunlit Power to invest Rs 100 cr in battery production facility in 2 years

ev battery cells
2 min read

IDFC First Bank expects NIM to come down to 5.0-5.5% band in FY24-25

IDFC First Bank
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read
Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court's huge order on 6-month waiting period for divorce

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

In its 50th year, IEA and Opec's marriage is overcome with bickering

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon