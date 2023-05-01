Elon Musk cuts down parental leaves of Twitter employees: Report

Also Read Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally' Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter? Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter? The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care? China calls for representation of developing countries in UNSC reforms US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April Jack Ma to teach at Tokyo University on sustainable agriculture, management UK's Royal Mail to issue stamp featuring Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs Sudan's warring generals agree to negotiate in Saudi Arabia: UN envoy

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk has rolled out a new change to the company's parental leave policy. He has now reduced parental leave for his employees from 20 weeks down to just 14 days, according to internal documents reviewed by New York Times.The two weeks of paid leave will be topped up to meet the minimum requirements of the region where the employees work. This means that in most states where paid leave is not required by law, new mothers and fathers would only receive a maximum of two weeks off.The move has been met with criticism from various quarters, including a nonprofit group advocating for paid leave, former employees, and Twitter users.According to a report from the Daily Mail, Dawn Huckelbridge, founding director of 'Paid Leave for All', stated, "Paid leave is a proven boost to business and bottom lines, and a lifeline to working families. But this decision is more proof that we can't rely on the private sector to ever solve this problem - we need a federal program to guarantee paid leave for all working people."The company, which Musk bought for $44 billion last year, has not only fired half of the employees, but also implemented several new rules as cost-cutting measures.