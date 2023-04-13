Imran's lust for power imperiled Pakistan's foreign policy: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, saying that "his lies and lust for power imperiled Pakistan's vital foreign policy interests", media reports said.

The Pakistan premier took to Twitter to launch a tirade against the former Prime Minister, saying that "his hypocrisy knows no bounds", The Express Tribune reported.

"From accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi's hypocrisy knows no bounds," Sharif said.

Sharif's remarks came days after US Congressman Brad Sherman shared a letter that he has written to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over "democracy in Pakistan", and more specifically, the alleged "political victimisation" of the PTI.

Moreover, earlier in March, the Democratic party Congressman had released a video message and urged the US administration to support democracy and human rights in Pakistan, sounding an alarm over what he called the "alleged custodial torture and sexual abuse of political figures" such as PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati.

In April 2022, Imran Khan had sent the Foreign Office cypher to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, claiming that a foreign country had sent a threatening message through Pakistan's envoy.

However, a few months later, the deposed premier took a U-turn on his "foreign conspiracy narrative" wherein he had accused the US of engineering his ouster from power by supporting then opposition's no-confidence motion, The Express Tribune reported.

--IANS

san/arm