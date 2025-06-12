Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / In UK, Yunus says no direct communication with British PM

In UK, Yunus says no direct communication with British PM

I have no direct conversation with him, Yunus told the Financial Times' with reference to Starmer. I have no doubt he would support us

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Downing Street sources indicated that no formal meeting had been agreed during the Chief Adviser's visit to London this week. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that he has had no direct communication with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in connection with the recovery of stolen money allegedly under the previous Hasina regime in Dhaka.

Downing Street sources indicated that no formal meeting had been agreed during the Chief Adviser's visit to London this week.

Yunus told The Financial Times' newspaper that the UK has a moral responsibility to assist Bangladesh in tracing and retrieving funds stolen by the previous regime and allegedly funnelled into Britain.

I have no direct conversation with him, Yunus told the Financial Times' with reference to Starmer. I have no doubt he would support us. This is stolen money We need the support from the people of Great Britain, he said.

 

The 84-year-old Nobel Laureate took over as the head of the interim government after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a massive student-led protest in Bangladesh in August last year. She is believed to be living in exile in India since then.

Also Read

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh wanted good ties with India, but something always went wrong: Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh Awami League concerned over Starmer's upcoming meeting with Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus acted without consulting parties: Ex-Indian envoy on Bangladesh polls

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

People 'disappointed' with announcement of B'desh polls in April 2026: BNP

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh elections set for April 2026; Yunus rules out early polls

In December, an anti-graft panel in Bangladesh had launched an investigation against Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling USD 5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant.

Yunus, who is currently in the UK on a four-day visit, is on a mission to bring out more enthusiastic support, the Chief Adviser added.

Hasina's niece and Labour party MP in UK, Tulip Siddiq, had resigned as a minister in the Starmer Cabinet in the wake of allegations against her family benefitting from Hasina's Awami League regime.

She has denied any wrongdoing and had sought her own meeting with Yunus during his UK visit.

This is a legal issue a legal process. It's not personal involving me, said Yunus, refusing any meeting with Siddiq.

On June 1, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal indicted Hasina, in absentia, and two others on several charges, including mass murder, for their alleged role in the violent crackdown on student-led protests last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

'Beijing top US threat': China preparing for war, warns Pentagon chief

Iran, Iran flag

Iran failing to comply with nuclear obligations, says UN watchdog

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu survives opposition bid to dissolve parliament

War, Israel-Gaza war

Hamas claims killing 12 fighters, Israeli group says they were aid staff

Centaur, fighter jet

AI takes over Gripen E fighter jet in dogfight trial against real pilot

Topics : Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh UK British Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon