Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran failing to comply with nuclear obligations, says UN watchdog

Iran failing to comply with nuclear obligations, says UN watchdog

International Atomic Energy Agency's board, which represents the agency's member nations, voted for the resolution at a meeting in Vienna

Iran, Iran flag

The resolution was put forward by France, the UK, and Germany, as well as the United States | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Vienna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors on Thursday formally found that Iran isn't complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years, a move that could lead to further tensions and set in motion an effort to restore United Nations sanctions on Tehran later this year.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's board, which represents the agency's member nations, voted for the resolution at a meeting in Vienna, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the outcome of the closed-doors vote.

In the draft resolution seen by The Associated Press, the board of governors renews a call on Iran to provide answers without delay in a long-running investigation into uranium traces found at several locations that Tehran has failed to declare as nuclear sites.

 

Western officials suspect that the uranium traces could provide evidence that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons programme until 2003.

The resolution was put forward by France, the UK, and Germany, as well as the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu survives opposition bid to dissolve parliament

War, Israel-Gaza war

Hamas claims killing 12 fighters, Israeli group says they were aid staff

Centaur, fighter jet

AI takes over Gripen E fighter jet in dogfight trial against real pilot

Artcurial auction house

Star items and Zero-G flight on offer at Artcurial's Paris charity auction

Iran, Iran flag

Sixth round of talks between Iran, US to take place on Sunday, says Oman FM

Topics : Iran nuclear agreement Iran United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon