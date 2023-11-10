India and US to co-produce armoured vehicle: US Defence Secretary Austin

India and the US will co-produce an infantry combat vehicle as part of defence industrial cooperation, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

He said this while speaking to a small group of journalists after the '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial dialogue in Delhi.

Besides Austin, the US delegation comprised Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Indian side was headed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"We are working together to co-produce an armoured vehicle and that is extremely important," Austin said.

To a question, he said the talks covered a wide range of issues including the rising security challenges from China.

At the same time, he said the US-India relationship is not just based on challenges that China represents but it is based on shared values between the two countries.

Asked about the project under which India will procure 31 MQ-9B drones from the US, Austin said it will be announced at the right time.

Officials in the government are doing everything possible to make sure that India gets that capability as quickly as possible, he said.

We are stepping up US-India defence activities in multiple domains -- from space to under sea, Austin said.

We exchanged views on major developments in Indo-Pacific region, Middle East and Ukraine, he said.

The defence secretary said the US-India cooperation is stronger than ever.

Also Read Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India on two-day visit US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin to arrive in India for a 2-day visit on Sunday Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi's US visit US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin's visit to India to begin on Sunday Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack minister Braverman over Palestine remark India-US hold 'substantive' 2+2 dialogue; focus on expanding strategic ties UK's stagnating economy fails to grow but sidesteps start of a recession WHO updates its guidance on treatments for patients with Covid-19 Shortage of lamination paper results in pendency in Pak's passport printing