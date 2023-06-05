close

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin focusing on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and the regional security scenario

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin focusing on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and the regional security scenario including in the Indo-Pacific.

The US Defence Secretary arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a two-day tour that comes over two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington.

Ahead of the talks, people familiar with Austin's visit said his discussions with Singh will focus on a number of significant areas of cooperation, including transfer of critical technologies for co-development of military hardware.

Secretary Austin was accorded a guard of honour ahead of the talks at the Manekshaw Centre.

"I'm returning to India to meet with key leaders for discussions about strengthening our Major Defense Partnership. Together, we're advancing a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US defence secretary tweeted on Sunday.

The people cited above said Singh and Austin are set to discuss the General Electric's proposal to share technology with India for fighter jet engines and New Delhi's plan to procure 30 MQ-9B armed drones at a cost of over USD 3 billion from US defence major General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc besides other issues.

India has been looking for manufacture of jet engines in India under the framework of technology transfer to power its fighter aircraft.

In June 2016, the US designated India a "Major Defence Partner" paving way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology.

It is Secretary Austin's second visit to India. His previous trip to India was in March, 2021.

In his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday, the US Defence secretary said, "Our Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology with India lets us explore new ways to co-develop key defence platforms."

In a major move, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi announced in May last year the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The iCET is expected to forge closer linkages between the government, academia and industry of the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and 6G, biotech, space and semiconductors.

The two countries have inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

India and the US also signed COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 which provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October 2020, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties.

The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

