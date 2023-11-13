Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

India asks Opec to ensure oil market stability for global economy's benefit

Puri highlighted that as the third-largest energy consumer, crude oil importer and the fourth-largest global refiner, close ties between India and OPEC are not only essential but also natural

Crude oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India, the world's third largest oil consumer, has asked oil producers cartel OPEC to maintain and ensure market stability for the benefit of consumres, producers and global economy.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said this at the 6th India-OPEC Energy Dialogue that took place on November 9 in Vienna, an official press statement said on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The meeting was co-chaired by OPEC secretary general Haitham Al Ghais and Puri.
"The open and candid discussions at the meeting focused on key issues related to oil and energy markets with a specific emphasis on ensuring availability, affordability and sustainability, which are necessary in ensuring the stability of energy markets. The two sides discussed the short, medium and long-term outlooks for the industry and recognized the important role of India in global economic growth and energy demand," the statement said.
At the meeting, Puri highlighted that as the third-largest energy consumer, crude oil importer and the fourth-largest global refiner, close ties between India and OPEC are not only essential but also natural.
"He added that as India remains on a trajectory of stable and robust economic growth, fostering deeper collaboration for the mutual benefit of both parties has the potential to contribute significantly to the long-term prosperity and stability of the global oil markets," the statement said. "In this context, he called on OPEC to continue playing its key role in maintaining and ensuring market stability for the benefits of consumers, producers and global economy."

The two sides noted the World Oil Outlook 2023 which forecasted that India would be the fastest-growing major developing economy, averaging long-term growth of 6.1 per cent between 2022 and 2045 and to account for over 28 per cent of incremental global energy demand during the same period.
They also noted the need for continued cooperation and dialogue in the interest of both producers and consumers while also exploring further areas for future cooperation.
In his remarks, Ghais said: "The excellent state of the OPEC-India Dialogue also extends to the development of positive relationships between OPEC, its member countries and major Indian oil companies," noting, "OPEC's relationship with India has continued to go from strength to strength."

He appreciated "India's balanced, realistic and pragmatic approach towards energy issues", the statement said.
"The relationship between India and OPEC will be pivotal in the years to come, as the world seeks to foster global energy security, deliver energy affordability and reduce emissions," it quoted the secretary general as saying.

Also Read

OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

OPEC raises oil demand view in long term, says $14 trn of investment needed

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

OPEC upbeat over 2024 global oil demand outlook despite headwinds

Moody's warns US top-notch credit rating under threat, lowers outlook

Siemens Energy $16 bn guarantee deal to be presented on Wednesday

Floods caused by torrential rainfall kill at least 31 people in Somalia

Thousands flee Gaza's main hospital but hundreds still trapped by fighting

Tea and nickel on agenda as Biden hosts Indonesian President Widodo

The meeting concluded with both parties underscoring the importance of fostering enhanced cooperation between India and OPEC moving forward. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the India-OPEC Energy Dialogue during the course of 2024 in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : OPEC Global economy oil market

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon