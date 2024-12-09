Business Standard
Home / World News / India, Australia assess progress in FTA talks, eye early agreement

India, Australia assess progress in FTA talks, eye early agreement

The two countries had implemented an interim trade pact in December 2022 and now they are negotiating to widen the scope of the pact for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA)

India Australia

Both parties evaluated the progress made so far and outlined a path forward for the early conclusion of the CECA. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior officials of India and Australia have reviewed the progress of talks on the proposed free trade agreement between the two countries, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The two countries had implemented an interim trade pact in December 2022 and now they are negotiating to widen the scope of the pact for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"The three-day stocktake visit for the India-Australia CECA concluded in New Delhi on December 6," the ministry said.

The stocktake discussions covered several critical areas of the agreement, including trade in goods, services, mobility, agri-tech cooperation, and more.

"The discussions also centered on market access modalities that align with India's food security objectives," it said.

 

Both parties evaluated the progress made so far and outlined a path forward for the early conclusion of the CECA.

The Indian delegation was headed by Additional Secretary and Chief Negotiator, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, and the Australian delegation was headed by First Assistant Secretary and Chief Negotiator, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ravi Kewalram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mayur Karmarkar, managing director, International Copper Association India

Copper industry to see 10-13% spurt in demand in H2FY25: ICA India

Premiumtrump

Growth at risk if Donald Trump follows through on his stated agenda

trade, containers, trade deal

Govt in talks with Mongolia to set up pact focusing mineral shipments

PremiumTrade, Port, Container

CBIC should do away with IGCRS Rules for the export oriented units

Republican candiate Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump, son Barron Trump (extreme left), running mate J D Vance, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, after Trump's victory in the US presidential election on Wednesday | photo: reuters

US plays Trump card: His return sparks fears of trade frictions with India

Topics : India trade policy India Australia FTA in India India-Australia free trade agreement Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon