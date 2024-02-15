Sensex (    %)
                        
India's Permanent Representative to UN chairs session on social development

During the session which culminated on Wednesday, Ambassador Kamboj emphasised the critical role of the Commission in addressing global social challenges

United Nations

United Nations

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj chaired the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development held from February 5-14 to discuss and enhance international cooperation on social development matters, an official statement said on
The session was held under the priority theme of "Fostering Social Development and Social Justice through Social Policies to Accelerate Progress on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to Achieve the Overarching Goal of Poverty Eradication."
During the session which culminated on Wednesday, Ambassador Kamboj emphasised the critical role of the Commission in addressing global social challenges.
In a breakthrough for the session held under the chairmanship of India, four resolutions were successfully adopted including a Resolution on Promoting care and support systems for social development, a Resolution on Social Dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa's Development, a Resolution on the Priority Theme of the sixty-third session of the Commission for Social Development 63rd Session of the and Resolution on the Priority Theme of the sixty-second session of the Commission for Social Development.
As per the official statement, Ambassador Kamboj also welcomed Poland as the incoming Chair, who will preside over the 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development in 2025.
Additionally, during the closing segment, several member states voiced their appreciation towards India's success in chairing the Commission and its role throughout this annual session.
"India's election as the Chair was a significant milestone, as it was the first time since 1975 that the country has held this esteemed position within the Commission for Social Development. This Commission is a functional body of the Economic and Social Council that serves as a vital intergovernmental platform to discuss and enhance international cooperation on social development matters," the statement read further.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

