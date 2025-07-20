Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Indonesian passenger ferry catches fire at sea, killing at least 5 people

Indonesian passenger ferry catches fire at sea, killing at least 5 people

Photos and videos released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed terrified passengers, mostly wearing life jackets, jumping into the sea

accident

We are still focusing on evacuation efforts, commander of the Indonesian Fleet Command Hendrata said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

AP Manado(Indonesia)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people caught fire at sea on Sunday off Sulawesi island in Indonesia, killing at least five people, officials said. More than 280 people were rescued and evacuation efforts were ongoing.

The KM Barcelona 5 was headed to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, from Talaud, an island district in the province when it caught fire in waters near Talise, said Vice Adm Denih Hendrata, commander of the Indonesian Fleet Command.

He said that three navy ships had been deployed, and 284 passengers and crew members had been evacuated so far. The rescue operation included assistance from local fishermen, who saved some survivors wearing life jackets as they were drifting to nearby islands in the choppy waters.

 

Rescuers retrieved five bodies, including a pregnant woman.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no exact figures of passengers and crew members onboard the ferry.

Also Read

solar panels

US Solar firms file trade petition against India over cheap imports

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at trade deal with India, says major announcements on the way

boat capsized, boat

Rescuers search for 11 missing after speedboat overturns in Indonesia

bastille day, france, french revolution

Fireworks, warplanes, axes: Here's how France celebrates Bastille Day

Leaders attending the 17th annual BRICS summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Brics welcomes Indonesia as member, 10 other nations as partner countries

We are still focusing on evacuation efforts, Hendrata said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Photos and videos released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed terrified passengers, mostly wearing life jackets, jumping into the sea. Orange flames and black smoke billowed from the burning vessel.

Indonesia is an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands where ferries are a common method of travel. Disasters occur regularly, with weak safety enforcement often blamed.

Residents of Mentawai Islands found several people stranded on July 14 after a speedboat carrying 18 people capsized during a storm the day before, authorities said. All were in good condition.

A ferry sank near Indonesia's resort island of Bali early this month, leaving at least 19 dead and 16 others missing. A two-week search operation involved more than 1,000 rescuers, three navy ships, 15 boats, a helicopter and divers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

investor meets handshake

Azerbaijan's SOFAZ to buy 49% stake in Enfinity's Italy solar assets

Damage to buildings due to earthquake

7.4 magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami alert lifted

Rare earth minerals

China's exports of rare earth magnets to the US skyrocket in June

wheat

Bangladesh signs US wheat-import deal in bid to curb tariff pressure

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan's ruling coalition likely to lose upper house majority: Exit poll

Topics : Indonesia Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon