Home / Economy / News / Trump hints at trade deal with India, says major announcements on the way

Trump hints at trade deal with India, says major announcements on the way

Trump hints at new deal with India, possibly with tariffs similar to Indonesia's 19% rate

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We have another deal coming up — maybe with India — and we have some pretty good deals to announce, said US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. 
This comes just a dat after Trump said that a trade deal with India would be on the “same line” as that with Indonesia, which will face a 19 per cent tariff – thus suggesting that India, too, may have to brace for tariffs exceeding the 10 per cent threshold under the proposed interim agreement.
 
On Tuesday (July 15), Trump said the bilateral trade pact with Indonesia would result in tariff- and non-tariff-barrier-free access for US goods to the Indonesian market. In exchange, Indonesia will face a 19 per cent tariff on its exports to the US, down from the 32 per cent initially proposed last week.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

