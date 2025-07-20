Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 7.4 magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami alert lifted

7.4 magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami alert lifted

The earthquake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka at a depth of 10 km, shortly after a previous quake, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) data

Reuters
Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the coast of the Kamchatka region in the far east of Russia on Sunday, earthquake monitoring agencies said. 
The earthquake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka at a depth of 10 km, shortly after a previous quake, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) data. 
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed the earthquake to be of 7.4 magnitude. GFZ also updated the quake to a 7.4 magnitude after first reporting it at 6.7 magnitude. 
The US National Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued a tsunami watch for the state of Hawaii, which was cancelled shortly afterwards. 
 
Russia's state-run TASS news agency later reported that a tsunami warning for Kamchatka was also lifted, citing local emergency services. 
Earlier, waves of up to 60 cm had been expected to reach several parts of the region, including the capital, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

