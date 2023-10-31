close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Inflation in Europe region eased to 2.9% in October on lower fuel prices

But that encouraging news was balanced by official figures showing economic output in the 20 countries that use the euro shrank by 0.1% in the July-September quarter

European Union flag

But growth disappeared as output shrank after months of stagnation near zero

AP Frankfurt
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The inflation that has been wearing on European consumers fell sharply to 2.9% in October, its lowest in more than two years as fuel prices fell and rapid interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank took hold.
But that encouraging news was balanced by official figures showing economic output in the 20 countries that use the euro shrank by 0.1% in the July-September quarter.
Inflation fell from an annual 4.3% in September as fuel prices fell by 11.1% and painful food inflation slowed, to 7.5%.
The drop to under 3% is down from the peak of over 10% in October 2022 and puts the inflation figure at least within shouting distance of the European Central Bank's target of 2% considered best for the economy.
But growth disappeared as output shrank after months of stagnation near zero.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Flights to charger: How to prepare for your European holiday break

Inflation in Italy still exceeds eurozone level for 8th consecutive month

European natural gas prices rise as Russian mutiny adds to supply fear

Europe inflation falls to 5.5%, but that won't stop ECB rate hikes

Heat scorches Europe as southern Spain temp to reach 45 deg C this month

Vodafone to sell Spanish arm to Zegona Communications for $5.3 billion

Vodafone to sell Spanish arm to Zegona Communications for $5.3 billion

Alliance of 40 countries to vow not to pay ransom to cybercriminals: US

Saudi Arabia's economy suffers biggest contraction since 2020 on oil cuts

Canada bans messaging platforms WeChat, Kaspersky on government devices

Topics : Inflation Europe European Union

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon