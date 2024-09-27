Business Standard
Home / World News / Intel and US to finalise $8.5 billion in chips funding by year-end

Intel and US to finalise $8.5 billion in chips funding by year-end

US President Joe Biden awarded Intel nearly $20 billion in grants and loans in March to boost the company's domestic output

intel

Intel and the US government will likely finalise $8.5 billion in direct funding. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Intel and the US government will likely finalise $8.5 billion in direct funding for the chipmaker before the end of the year, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
 
The discussions were at an advanced stage, but there was no guarantee it will be finalised before 2024 end, the report said, adding that any takeover of all or part of Intel's business could risk disrupting the talks.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Intel and the US Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
 
US President Joe Biden awarded Intel nearly $20 billion in grants and loans in March to boost the company's domestic semiconductor chip output.
 
 
The preliminary agreement was for $8.5 billion in grants and up to $11 billion in loans for Intel in Arizona, where some of the funding will be used to build two new factories and modernize an existing one.
 
Qualcomm has approached Intel to explore a potential acquisition of the troubled chipmaker, Reuters reported earlier this month.
 

More From This Section

tourism

World Tourism Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and more

deepfakes, ai

South Korea criminalises explicit deepfake possession amid public outcry

Ground water

Bangladesh economic growth threatened by rapidly depleting water resources

Donald Trump, Trump

Amid election fever, Trump launches diamond watches worth up to $1 lakh

War, Israel-Gaza war

Lebanon fears Gaza-like devastation as Israel ramps up airstrikes

Once the dominant force in chipmaking, Intel ceded its manufacturing edge to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and failed to produce a widely desired chip for the generative artificial intelligence boom capitalized on by Nvidia and AMD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

New ASUS AI PCs

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra Series 2-powered AI laptops, NUC desktop

intel

Intel shares climb on report that Qualcomm made takeover approach

intel

Intel's Amazon chip deal lifts investor confidence in money-losing unit

Intel

Intel foundry business to make custom chip for Amazon; shares jump 8%

Intel

Intel receives $3 bn from Pentagon for mfg chips for military; shares gain

Topics : Intel United States semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon